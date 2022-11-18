Award-winning movie "Joyland" opens in cinemas in parts of Pakistan Friday, after authorities in the South Asian nation overturned a ban imposed following complaints the homegrown film was unsuitable for viewing.

Directed by Saim Sadiq, "Joyland" tells the love story between the youngest son of "a happily patriarchal joint family" and a transgender starlet he meets after secretly joining an erotic dance theater, according to a synopsis on the Cannes Film Festival website.