P-22, a mountain lion who has spent years in Los Angeles' Griffith Park, has been euthanized after likely suffering injuries in a "vehicle strike," officials say.

The big cat made made headlines last month after he attacked and killed a resident's leashed chihuahua. He was captured by authorities on Tuesday, who used GPS data from his tracking collar to locate and anesthetize him.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg, Michael Martinez, and Taylor Romine contributed to this report

