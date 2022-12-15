Prosecutors in Michigan disclosed more evidence in recent court filings they say shows the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley knew about his unhealthy mental state when the parents bought him a gun last November.

"You know my biggest fear was that he was gonna turn the gun on himself," Jennifer Crumbley, his mother, said in the back of the police car after the shooting, according to one filing.

