New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that shootings and homicides have decreased in New York City over the past year, despite an overall rise in major crime categories.

New York Police Department data shows that since January, NYC has seen an over 17% drop in shootings and an over 12% drop in homicides. However, an NYPD crime statistics report also notes that as of December 18, overall crime this year in major categories (including murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, and grand larceny) has increased by 23.5% since last year.

CNN's Mark Morales and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.