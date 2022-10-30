One person is dead and eight more injured in a Florida shooting

Police work in front of Half Time Liquors on Pensacola Street in Tallahassee, following a shooting on October 29 that killed at least one person.

 Chasity Maynard/USA Today

At least one person is dead and eight more were injured in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday.

Numerous people began shooting at Half-Time Liquors and Los Compadres on West Pensacola Street just before midnight as police were "conducting crowd control at multiple locations," the Tallahassee Police Department said in a news release. West Pensacola Street is near both Florida A&M University and Florida State University.