One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago.

The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the Florida lottery said in a release. Residents in Fort Myers are still sorting through the damage in the area after Ian made landfall on September 28.