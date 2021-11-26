One dead in shooting at entrance to Marine Recruit Depot in San Diego By Sarah Moon, CNN Nov 26, 2021 Nov 26, 2021 Updated 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One person was shot and killed at the entrance of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego Friday, authorities have confirmed to CNN.Shortly before noon, a vehicle attempted to enter the facility at a checkpoint, according to a base spokesperson in a statement issued late Friday.Guards ordered the car to stop, but the driver got out with a knife and approached the gate with "hostile intent," authorites said. After several warnings, the driver was shot by base personnel, the statement said.An ambulance responded and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed. The San Diego Police Department was called to assist with the initial call, but the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) will handle the investigation, police said.NCIS issued a statement, saying "Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, at this time we are not able to provide additional details."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn California Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Military Military Recruiting Military Recruitment, Training And Compensation North America San Diego Shootings Southern California Southwestern United States The Americas United States Cable News Network Depot Driver Transports Telecommunications Police Recruit Police Department Personnel Naval Criminal Investigative Service Statement More News News One dead in shooting at entrance to Marine Recruit Depot in San Diego By Sarah Moon, CNNUpdated 4 min ago 0 +3 News Why wiping out Hong Kong's opposition may have cost China a whole generation in Taiwan By Eric Cheung, CNNUpdated 36 min ago 0 News Waukesha parade victims who need wheelchairs are getting ramps thanks to a local contractor By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 News A gunshot victim finally got to thank the medical student who saved him 25 years ago By Christina Zdanowicz, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines What we know about the Omicron variant +3 Why wiping out Hong Kong's opposition may have cost China a whole generation in Taiwan 5 Festive New Movies to Stream on Netflix Right Now Why We Still Love Family Dinners on ‘Blue Bloods’ {{title}} Latest One dead in shooting at entrance to Marine Recruit Depot in San Diego Why wiping out Hong Kong's opposition may have cost China a whole generation in Taiwan Waukesha parade victims who need wheelchairs are getting ramps thanks to a local contractor A gunshot victim finally got to thank the medical student who saved him 25 years ago At least three people wounded in shooting at Durham, North Carolina, shopping mall » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNew principals picked for local schools, new assistant superintendent for elementary schools18-year-old kills mother in Thanksgiving Day stabbing, Gwinnett police sayTwo people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday nightVirginia woman wanted in insurance fraud case out of Gwinnett CountyGwinnett police: Missing child was allegedly murdered by mother's domestic partner; mom accused of helping conceal deathDefense attorney in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial sought a plea deal for one defendant and was declined, Arbery's mother's lawyer saysEverton Blair won't seek re-election to Gwinnett school boardNew Gravel Springs Road interchange on I-85 set to open TuesdayGwinnett schools giving full-time employees one-time $1,000 bonusesNorcross loses heartbreaker at Lowndes, 35-34 CollectionsPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 22Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 21, 2021ON THE MARKET: Two-story grand room, extra large saltwater pool highlight this Duluth area estateGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Nov. 19-21GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Nov. 26-28IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 15-22PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 22PHOTOS: Scenes from the 34th Annual Lighting of the Tree in LawrencevillePHOTOS: Brookwood vs. North Gwinnett Football, Class AAAAAAA Second RoundCounties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Georgia CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victory (6)Two people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday night (5)Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts, parents and other community members push back against nonpartisan school board proposal (5)House expected to hold Build Back Better and infrastructure votes Friday (5)Gwinnett schools' mask requirements will be based on COVID-19 transmission levels starting in January (3)Gwinnett planning to add 151 employees — including 30 police officers — in proposed $2B 2022 county budget (3)Federal appeals court issues stay of Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private companies (3)Judge upholds Gwinnett County Public Schools' face mask mandate (2)Gwinnett schools giving full-time employees one-time $1,000 bonuses (2)'A jury should reflect the community:' The racial breakdown of the jury for the trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing (2) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 678-277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Thanksgiving? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I am planning to host family and friends at my home. I am planning to travel to the home of a friend or family member. I am working on Thanksgiving Day. I plan to stay home with my immediate family for a low-key holiday. I am taking off the entire week and traveling. My plans for Thanksgiving aren't listed here as an option. I don't have plans. I don't celebrate Thanksgiving. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.