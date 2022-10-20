Oklahoma is expected to continue its series of more than two dozen executions on Thursday, when it is scheduled to put to death Benjamin Cole, a 57-year-old man convicted for the murder of his 9-month-old daughter.

But in the two decades since the crime, the death row inmate's declining mental condition -- magnified by his exposure as a child to drugs and alcohol, substance abuse issues and physical and sexual abuse -- has deteriorated so much that Cole is not competent to be executed, his attorneys argued in a clemency petition.

