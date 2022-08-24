Oklahoma's governor has declined to grant clemency to death row inmate James Coddington, whose scheduled execution Thursday is set to be the first of 25 the state plans to carry out through 2024.

Coddington, 50, was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Albert Hale -- a man he considered his friend -- while struggling with a crack cocaine addiction. His attorneys and advocates had called for his sentence to be commuted to life in prison, pointing to his case as one of redemption. Coddington long has expressed sincere remorse for killing Hale, they say, and has worked to transform his life while on death row.

