Oklahoma executes Benjamin Cole for the murder of his 9-month-old daughter

Oklahoma executes Benjamin Cole, seen here in this undated photo from the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections, for the murder of his 9-month-old daughter.

 AP

[Breaking news update at 11:37 a.m. ET]

Oklahoma has executed Benjamin Cole, a 57-year-old man who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter.