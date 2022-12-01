An Ohio man accused along with his family members the 2016 massacre of another family was found guilty of multiple murder charges Wednesday.

A jury convicted George Wagner IV in the murders of eight people, seven of whom were members of the Rhoden family, who were all shot to death in April 2016 at four crime scenes in around the small town of Piketon, Ohio.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

Tags