Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four -- including an 8-month-old baby -- as the bodies were recovered Wednesday in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week by an armed man at their business.

A farm worker initially found the bodies of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri in an orchard in Merced County, California, in the same vicinity as her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, authorities said.

CNN's Taylor Romine, Natasha Chen, Ray Sanchez, Cheri Mossburg and Jack Hannah contributed to this report.