The eight Ohio police officers under investigation for the fatal shooting this year of 25-year-old Black man Jayland Walker have been reinstated and are back at work, though not in uniform or responding to service calls, the Akron Police Department said.

The officers, whose names have not been released, returned to work October 10, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told CNN affiliate WEWS, noting he made the decision due to "staffing issues."