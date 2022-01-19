Off-duty Memphis police officer ambushed and shot outside his home, investigators say

An off-duty Memphis police officer is recovering after being ambushed and shot outside his home, investigators say.
The man was leaving his Olive Branch, Mississippi, home in his personal car to head to work Monday morning when he was blocked in his driveway by the suspect, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office. Olive Branch is about 26 miles southeast of Memphis.
Shots were fired, and the man pulled back up to his driveway, drove through his side yard and continued partially into his neighbor's backyard, sheriff's office spokesperson Tish Clark told CNN in an emailed statement.
"The victim jumped out of his vehicle and ran toward the woods behind his home," Clark said.
The man was shot once and has been released from the hospital.
Anthony Carpenter was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, the sheriff's office said.
CNN has not determined whether Carpenter has retained an attorney.
"Our officer is in good spirits and recovering," Memphis police spokesperson Lt. Bill Kaiser told CNN in a statement.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
