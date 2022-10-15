Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections

Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections.

The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.

