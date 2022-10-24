hypatia-h_a9c5b58e154ad3fe0be9d3abcd95f683-h_4ce0611a33eca0c16d6701d52c588c6d.jpg

Stewart Rhodes has tested positive for Covid-19. This is a booking photo of the Oath Keepers leader.

 Collin County Texas

The seditious conspiracy trial against members of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers has been delayed after the group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, has tested positive for Covid.

Judge Amit Mehta told prosecutors and defense lawyers that they would reconvene Tuesday to further discuss the trial schedule. Mehta noted that the trial could be delayed until Rhodes, who is currently in jail, has tested negative or is no longer presenting symptoms.