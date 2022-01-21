NYPD officer killed, another wounded responding to domestic incident in Harlem, official says By Mark Morales, CNN Jan 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email One New York Police Department officer has died and another is injured after a shooting incident in Harlem, a law enforcement official tells CNN. Google Maps Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One New York Police Officer is dead and another is in critical condition and in surgery after a shooting incident in Harlem, a law enforcement official tells CNN.A civilian who was believed to be involved in the incident has died, the official said Friday evening.The incident occurred after officers responded to a domestic call around 6 p.m. at West 135th Street. Mayor Eric Adam is at Harlem Hospital, where the officers were taken, and is getting briefed on the incident, according to a tweet from his press secretary.The mayor is expected to hold a press briefing at the hospital, though it's unclear when it will happen. Five NYPD officers have been shot in the first three weeks of this year.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Law Enforcement Misc Organizations New York (state) New York City New York Police Department North America Northeastern United States Police Deaths And Injuries Policing And Police Forces The Americas United States Official Cable News Network Police Telecommunications Public Authority Shooting Incident Eric Adams Police Department Harlem Hospital Law Officer Hospital Journalism Civilian Eric Adam (0) comments 