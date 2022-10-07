NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over influx of migrants

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, center, has declared a state of emergency to help respond to the city's migrant crisis

 Michael Brochstein/SIPAPRE/Sipa USA/AP

Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency to help respond to the city's migrant crisis, which he told reporters Friday will cost the city $1 billion this fiscal year.

"We now have a situation where more people are arriving in New York City than we can immediately accommodate, including families with babies and young children," Adams said. "Once the asylum seekers from today's buses are provided shelter, we would surpass the highest number of people in recorded history in our city's shelter system."

