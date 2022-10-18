NYC, in battle against rat scourge, asks residents to take the trash out later

A garbage truck is pictured driving around Manhattan. New York City officials are moving to limit the number of hours residential and commercial trash can sit on the curb before it's picked up.

 Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images

Noting that New York City has become an "all-night, all-you-can-eat rat buffet," city officials are moving to limit the number of hours residential and commercial trash can sit on the curb before it's picked up.

Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who was joined by Mayor Eric Adams at a news conference this week, made the announcement that she said "rats are absolutely going to hate," changing the time garbage bags can be piled curbside to 8 p.m. from 4 p.m. Residents can take out their trash by 6 p.m. if the bags are placed in sealed containers, under the new rules. Garbage must still be placed at the curb by midnight.