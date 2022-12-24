Marzena Stasieluk needed a new kidney. She'd been diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015, and ultimately needed dialysis, a grueling process where a machine did the work her kidneys could no longer do.

But in order for a kidney transplant to succeed, she needed a liver first. Stasieluk's liver disease had been controlled for more than a decade, but it worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. It wasn't so bad that she would be prioritized for a liver from a deceased donor, her family said, but bad enough that a kidney transplant likely wouldn't work.