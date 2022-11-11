The Taurid "swarm" is still going strong this month, with bright meteors known as fireballs visible across the world in the night sky.

The Southern Taurids peaked last week, with sightings of fireballs lasting throughout the first week of November, but it's not over yet. The Taurid meteor shower is composed of two streams, and the Northern Taurids are predicted to peak on Saturday, according to EarthSky.