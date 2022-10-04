Northeastern University package explosion was a hoax carried out by employee, complaint states

Authorities have arrested and charged a Texas man in connection with a reported package explosion at Northeastern University , the FBI announced October 4. Boston Police Department's Bomb Squad, is pictured here on September 13.

 Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

A Northeastern University employee who told police last month he was injured by an exploding package fabricated the story and now faces charges in the hoax, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason Duhaime, who was the New Technology Manager and Director of the Immersive Media Lab at Northeastern University, has been charged by complaint with conveying false information and hoaxes related to an explosive device and making materially false and fictitious statements to a US Government agency, according to the complaint.

CNN's John Miller and Brynn Gingras contributed to this report.

Tags