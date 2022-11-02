North Korea's suspected ICBM test fails, South Korean government source says

Soldiers hold weapons while seated on a vehicle carrying rockets in Pyongyang in April 2017. North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile on November 3.

 Damir Sagolj/Reuters

North Korea's suspected launch of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) failed on Thursday, according to a South Korean government source, as Pyongyang intensified its battery of missile tests against a backdrop of US and South Korean military drills that had been scheduled to end on Friday.

However, within hours of the presumed failed test, Washington and Seoul agreed to extend those large-scale exercises to an unknown date, according to a statement from the South Korean Air Force, which said "it was necessary to demonstrate a solid combined defense posture of the bilateral alliance under the current security crisis, heightened by North Korea's provocations."

CNN's Brad Lendon and Michael Conte contributed reporting.

