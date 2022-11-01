North Korea fired at least 10 missiles to the east and west of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korean territorial waters for the first time since the 1945 division, South Korean officials said.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said one short-range ballistic missile landed in international waters 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of South Korea's Ulleung island, about 26 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) -- the de facto inter-Korean maritime border that North Korea does not recognize.

This story has been updated to reflect that North Korea fired a number of missiles of various types and the distance in kilometers from the NLL.