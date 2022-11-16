North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Thursday as it warned the United States of a "fiercer military counteraction" to Washington's bolstered defense ties with South Korea and Japan amid rising regional tensions.

In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said the US' strengthening of extended deterrence to allies in the region "is gambling for which it will certainly regret."

CNN's Emiko Jozuka, Kevin Liptak and Brad Lendon contributed reporting.

