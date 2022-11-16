North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, according to South Korean military officials.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was fired from the Wonsan area of Kangwon province at about 10:48 a.m. local time. It added that the South Korean military has strengthened its surveillance and is closely cooperating with the United States.

CNN's Emiko Jozuka contributed reporting.