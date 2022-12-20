North Korea is ready to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a normal trajectory, leader Kim Jong Un's sister said Tuesday in state media, a flight pattern that could prove the weapons can threaten the continental United States.

In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Yo Jong -- the top official in her brother's regime -- also dismissed experts' skepticism surrounding North Korea's ICBM technology progress, specifically about the reentry capability of its weapons.

Tags