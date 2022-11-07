North Korean state media has released images purporting to show last week's missile launches with a warning that the so-called "reckless military hysteria" of the United States and its allies is moving the Korean peninsula towards "unstable confrontation."

But it made no mention of the suspected failed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Thursday, and the information released was too incomplete for experts to gain any real insight into what, if anything, the tests achieved.