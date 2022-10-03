North Korea launches missile over Japan, sending residents to shelter

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile over Japan on October 4. Kim Jong Un is seen here on September 8 in Pyongyang, North Korea.

 Korean Central News Agency/AP/FILE

Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile over the north of the country in an escalation of Pyongyang's missile tests that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed the missile passed eastward over neighboring Japan after launching from North Korea's Mupyong-ri area in Jagang Province at around 7:23 a.m. local time.

Yoonjung Seo reported from Seoul and Emiko Jozuka from Tokyo.

