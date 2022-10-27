North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Friday, according to South Korean military officials, adding to tensions in the region.

The missiles were fired from Tongchon county in North Korea's eastern Kangwon province between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. local time on Friday, according to a statement by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

CNN's Yoonjung Seo contributed reporting.