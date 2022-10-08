North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korea and Japan say

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Kangwon Province to the waters off the peninsula’s eastern coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters, and pictured, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in Pyongyang on September 8.

 KCNA/Reuters

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Kangwon Province to the waters off the peninsula's eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Sunday.

The missiles were launched between 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. local time Sunday, according to Japan's State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino.

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.