North Korea fires suspected ICBM into sea off Japan, according to South Korean and Japanese officials

North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ramped up missile tests this year.

North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days, in actions condemned as unacceptable by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The presumed ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

