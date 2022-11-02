North Korea fires presumed ICBM in failed test, South Korean source says

Soldiers hold weapons while seated on a vehicle carrying rockets in Pyongyang in April 2017. North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile on November 3.

 Damir Sagolj/Reuters

North Korea conducted the failed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Thursday, according to a South Korean government source, as Pyongyang intensified its battery of missile tests against the backdrop of joint US and South Korea military drills.

The source said the presumed Hwasong-17 ICBM succeeded in separating at the second stage, but is believed to have failed after that and fell into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

CNN's Brad Lendon contributed reporting.

