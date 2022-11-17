North Korea fires ICBM into sea off Japan in 'brazen violation' of UN resolutions

North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ramped up missile tests this year.

 Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP/FILE

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days, in actions condemned as a brazen violation of multiple UN resolutions by the US and its allies.

The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang, and flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) east, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

CNN's Emiko Jokuza contributed to this report.

