North and South Korea fired missiles into waters off each other's coasts for the first time on Wednesday as Seoul retaliated to Pyongyang's latest barrage of weapons tests, further escalating tensions in the region.

North Korea fired as many as 23 missiles to the east and west of the Korean Peninsula, including a surface-to-air missile into the waters off the east and west coasts of the Korean Peninsula, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

This story has been updated to reflect that North Korea fired a number of missiles of various types and the distance in kilometers from the NLL.