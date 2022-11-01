North and South Korea fired missiles into waters off each other's coasts for the first time on Wednesday as Seoul retaliated to Pyongyang's latest barrage of weapons tests, further escalating tensions in the region.

North Korea fired as many as 17 missiles to the east and west of the Korean Peninsula, including a short-range ballistic missile that landed close to South Korean territorial waters for the first time since the 1945 division, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

This story has been updated to reflect that North Korea fired a number of missiles of various types and the distance in kilometers from the NLL.