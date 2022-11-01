North Korea fired at least 10 missiles of various types from its east and west coasts on Wednesday, South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the launches mark the first time a North Korean ballistic missile has fallen close to South Korea's territorial waters -- south of the Northern Limit Line -- since the division of Korea.

This story has been updated to reflect that North Korea fired a number of missiles of various types.