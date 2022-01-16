North Korea conducted what is presumed to be its fourth missile test of the year on Monday, firing a projectile into the ocean off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The Japanese Prime Minister's office said in a tweet that North Korea launched a "possible ballistic missile."
Monday's presumed test follows two last week and one a week earlier as Pyongyang continues to pursue a missile program.
In a recent statement carried by KCNA, a spokesman defended the country's right to bolster its arms, saying its "recent development of new-type weapon was just part of its efforts for modernizing its national defense capability."
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
