North Korea on Friday said it has successfully tested a solid-fueled rocket motor, a development that could lead to Kim Jong Un's regime being able to more quickly and reliably fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the future.

The new high-thrust rocket motor was tested at a satellite launching ground site northwest of Pyongyang on Thursday, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

