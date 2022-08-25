North Dakota judge blocks abortion trigger ban day before it goes into effect

Pro-choice activists protest during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade May 3 in Washington, DC. A state judge in North Dakota on August 25 blocked the state's so-called trigger abortion ban, which was set to go into effect on August 26.

 Getty Images

A state judge in North Dakota on Thursday blocked the state's so-called trigger abortion ban, which was set to go into effect on Friday.

Judge Bruce Romanick of the South Central Judicial District in Burleigh County said he was issuing the preliminary injunction to maintain the status quo in the state while the challenge to the law unfolded in court.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.