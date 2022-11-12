Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 2:59 pm
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer.
Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
"The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service," NC Education Lottery quoted the 62-year-old as saying. "I told her, 'If I win, I'll come back and buy you a car.'"
Buck matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 on his Power Play ticket, and it doubled to $100,000 with the 2X Power Play multiplier, according to NC Education Lottery.
Buck's $3 investment in a Quick Pick ticket earned him $71,017 after federal and state taxes.
Buck works as a solutions architect, according to lottery officials. He said he plans to use a large portion of the money to boost his retirement.
Buck told lottery officials he usually only plays when the jackpot goes over $500 million, and he said he didn't know how to react when he realized he had won.
"I kind of just walked around the house a little bit. I was shaking," Buck said.
As for the pharmacist's new car? Buck told lottery officials, "I didn't hit the jackpot so I can't buy her a car, but I'll definitely bring her something."
