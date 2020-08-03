North Carolina bracing for soon-to-be Hurricane Isaias to make landfall tonight

With Isaias bearing down on North Carolina, the state is bracing for hurricane-force winds, torrential rain, flash flooding, and life-threatening storm surge. Extensive power outages are expected as well.
The tropical storm is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane before making landfall tonight near the southern border of the state, bringing with it 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, up to 5 feet of storm surge, and wind gusts in excess of 90 miles per hour.
Whether or not Isaias is a tropical storm or hurricane at landfall will not make a difference in the expected impacts.
Storm surge warnings are in place at the southern tip of the state, meaning there is danger of a life threatening rise in sea level for areas along the coast. Three to five feet of surge is expected in some places. A full moon is already causing higher than usual tides, making the surge even more threatening.
Storm surge watches are in effect for the northern part of the state as well.
Isaias will bring 3 to 6 inches of rain to parts of inland North Carolina, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue flash flood watches for much of the state and flood warnings along some rivers.
Tornadoes will also be possible for eastern North Carolina tonight into Tuesday morning as Isaias makes landfall.
