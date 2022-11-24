Police in Idaho will be working through the Thanksgiving holiday on their investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students that has yet to reveal a suspect or a murder weapon, according to officials.

Four students -- Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21 -- were found stabbed to death in a home on November 13 in a grisly crime scene that police continue to comb over.

CNN's Natasha Chen, Veronica Miracle, Jason Kravarik, Andi Babineau, Mike Hayes, Cheri Mossburg, Elise Hammond, Jack Hannah, Paradise Afshar, Kacey Cherry, Steve Almasy and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

