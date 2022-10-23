N2203P63006C.TIF
Metro Creative

(CTV Network) -- Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to "burping" after a meal and a first for researchers.

A study published on Oct. 11 in The Astrophysical Journal suggests the black hole, in a galaxy 665 million lights years away from Earth, is shooting material at half the speed of light after ripping apart a star that wandered too close to it in October 2018.