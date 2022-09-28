Gov. Brian Kemp visits the State Operations Center at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in Florida and is projected to impact Georgia as well.
Gov. Brian Kemp urged Georgians to take caution as Hurricane Ian gains intensity off the western coast of Florida, threatening to bring torrential rain, dangerous storm surges and sweeping winds to the state this week.
The hurricane, now a Category 4 storm, is expected to bring winds exceeding 130 mph when it makes landfall in Florida. Kemp said the state is preparing for an influx of evacuees from Florida, though he said there hasn’t been a significant traffic boost yet.
”We are prepared. We are ready. We are continuing to watch,” said Kemp. “There’s no need to panic in the state of Georgia right now.”
The governor said state officials have opened northbound express lanes on I-75 and readied welcome centers. Emergency staffers are also prepared to mobilize state facilities as temporary shelters if needed.Kemp said there are no immediate plans to call for evacuations on Georgia’s coast.
”We haven’t gone there yet. I think we’re in great shape right now,” said Kemp. “We’ll do that very quickly and let people know” if conditions change.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is also urging readiness, issuing an emergency order but no evacuation mandates.
“Be ready,” he said via social media.
“All you will notice from Ian today is some high clouds, especially across the Southside,” Monahan said. “North and west of Atlanta, it should be a mostly sunny day and a partly cloudy night tonight.”
- Reporter Chelsea Prince contributed to this article
