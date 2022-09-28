AJC - BRIAN KEMP

Gov. Brian Kemp visits the State Operations Center at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in Florida and is projected to impact Georgia as well. 

 John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

EDITOR'S NOTE: Publication of this story is made possible through a partnership with the AJC and FRESH TAKE Georgia, a digital news service focusing on issues of statewide, regional or national interest.

Gov. Brian Kemp urged Georgians to take caution as Hurricane Ian gains intensity off the western coast of Florida, threatening to bring torrential rain, dangerous storm surges and sweeping winds to the state this week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.