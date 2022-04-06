No charges will be filed in fatal police shooting of Amir Locke, killed during no-knock warrant service

Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that they are declining to file criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke.
CNN has reached out to attorneys representing Locke's family for comment.
A brief body camera video of Locke's shooting shows an officer quietly sliding a key into the apartment's door. After the door opens, a group of officers barge in, yelling commands. Locke, who appeared to be sleeping, gets up holding a gun his family said he legally owned. Police then opened fire.
"After a thorough review of all available evidence, however, there is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case," Freeman said in a statement Wednesday.
"Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota's use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer (Mark) Hanneman. Nor would the State be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke," Freeman continued.
Freeman and Ellison are expected to hold a media availability Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.
