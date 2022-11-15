No charges will be filed against Los Angeles deputies who shot and killed Dijon Kizzee

 Courtesy Kizzee family

The deputies who shot Dijon Kizzee 16 times and killed him will not face criminal charges, according to a 19-page memo from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

On the afternoon of August 31, 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Christian Morales and his training officer Michael Garcia attempted to stop Kizzee for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road, officials said in the memo. Kizzee got off the bike and ran. After a chase, Kizzee appeared to be surrendering but then struggled with Morales and dropped a 9mm pistol and other objects between he and the deputy, authorities said.