Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz will begin presenting their case to jurors Monday morning that the 23-year-old gunman who killed 17 people and wounded 17 more at a high school in Parkland, Florida, is not deserving of the death penalty.

The defense's opening statements come after prosecutors presented three weeks of testimony in the sentencing phase of his trial, including a trip to the untouched scene of the February 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

