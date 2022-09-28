The penalty trial for Parkland massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz will be delayed for three days in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida this week, the trial judge announced Tuesday.

The Broward County Courthouse where Cruz's trial is being held will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to potential impacts of the hurricane, the county Clerk of Courts said on its website. The trial proceedings were originally expected to go through the rest of the week with a half-day scheduled for Friday.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.