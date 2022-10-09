Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a big hit Sunday and was unable to return to the game because of the new concussion protocol that went into effect the same day, making Bridgewater one of the first players to be sidelined under the new rules.

Bridgewater suffered a blow to the head during his first snap of the game when he was tackled to the ground after throwing the ball. The Dolphins tweeted that he was evaluated for injuries to both his head and elbow and later announced he was ruled out of the game.

CNN's Jill Martin and Ben Morse contributed to this report.